Every week we will be sharing our top 5 topical press photography images from the previous week as captured by Press Association photographers. This week we’ve chosen some winning political images ahead of next week’s general election.

Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a General Election campaign visit to Grand station in Wolverhampton in the West Midlands.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tries a recorder while on the general election campaign trail in Paisley.

Czarina, 6, watches as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives to launch the party’s race and faith manifesto at an event in Watford.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg at the Oasis Playspace, Lambeth, following the launch in central London of a Liberal Democrats campaign poster attacking the Conservatives’ school meals policy.