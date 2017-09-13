Quiz – Photography Fact or Fiction?

Test your photography general knowledge in this week's AP quiz. This week, let's test your myth-busting skills!

How well do you know your photography brand history and legacy? Is your knowledge restricted to your own camera brand of choice or do you have a broader working experience across the manufacturers? This week’s ‘Fact or Fiction’ AP photography quiz has a range of questions, touching on history and current photo-world knowledge.

Put your photography general knowledge to the test this week by taking our “Photography: Fact or fiction” quiz and then share it with your friends to see just how much they know.

Think you know a lot about photography and camera technology? Tackle the quiz.