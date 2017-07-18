Quiz – Can you name these travel and landscape photography locations?

Test your travel knowledge by trying our quiz

Here we have another test for the AP community. But rather than naming cameras, this time we want to see how well-travelled you are. Can you correctly spot the locations in this week’s quiz?

Opportunities to delve deep into travel and landscape photography are often the stuff of dreams, past times of the money and time wealthy and the full-time professions of a lucky few. There are literally hundreds of thousands of stunning locations around the world for photographers to explore and if you’re fortunate enough to have done a fair bit of travelling you may recognise a number of these places. But even the owners of well-worn passports will find a couple of the locations we’ve selected a challenge to name.

Give it ago and see if you’re location knowledge is up to scratch!