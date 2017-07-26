Poll – If you haven’t gone mirrorless yet, what’s holding you back?

Take part in this week's poll!

Despite being a source of some discussion amongst controversial amongst photographers, mirrorless is very much where the action is when it comes to research and development in the industry at the moment – and sales are rapidly starting to keep up with SLRs.

There’s never been a wider choice of mirrorless devices available, but whether or not die-hard DSLR users will make the jump is still up for review. What do you think – if you haven’t gone mirrorless, what’s the thing holding you back?