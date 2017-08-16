Poll – What do you find is the biggest annoyance with home printing?

Take part in this week's poll!

Even as the untold millions of photos are being taken every day on smartphones and cameras now and uploaded to the web, there is something of a growing school of photographers very concerned with having physical copies of their work – either because they don’t trust software storage or, potentially, just because of the tactile sensation of having an image in your hands.

But home printing can often leave a little to be desired; after all, a photograph can only be printed as well as the printer allows, and photographers run into all sorts of issues when trying to turn their shots physical at home. What are some of the things that annoy you about trying to print your shots at home?