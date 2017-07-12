Poll – Do you currently use focus stacking?

Take part in this week's poll!

If you regularly use photo-editing suites to enhance your photography, you’ll probably have run across the technique of focus stacking – using digital manipulation and combining several image exposures at different focus points to dramatically increase the sharpness of the photograph across the composition.

This is particularly useful for landscape and macro-photographers, where one might want to include both an interesting foreground and background and where extreme close-ups tend to have incredibly shallow depth-of-field, but can also be applied across other genres of photography where required.

Do you use focus stacking at the moment? Do you think you’d give it a go? Let us know.