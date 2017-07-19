Looking for photography things-to-do this weekend? Each week, we’ll be picking out some exhibitions and events that are ideal for photographers and photography lovers.

Innovate UK – in focus

Innovate UK and Getty Images have teamed up to celebrate innovative women. The exhibition taking place until the 29th of July looks to explore the role of innovative women in society and address one of the biggest barriers to entry for creative women who want to innovate – they often don’t self-identify as innovative. Innovate UK has adopted a strategy of championing female innovation by giving them platforms that others can look to and be inspired by. The images on display at the Getty Images Gallery in central London were captured by world renowned photographer Amelia Troubridge, and commissioned by Innovate UK as part of its strategy.

“One in three women say gender negativity has negatively impacted their career innovation,” Innovated UK announced in a written statement. Hopefully, activities like this taking place at Getty Images Gallery will help to reshape that narrative. Click here for more information.

What: Portrait exhibition depicting real images of women in innovation, highlighting the many identities of female entrepreneurs

When: Monday-Friday until 29 July 2017 | 10.00-17.30 | (Sat) 12:00-17.30

Where: 46 Eastcastle Street, London, W1W 8DX | Nearest tube: Oxford Circus Price: FREE

Retina Scottish Photography Festival

For venues, over 200 photographers a photo marathon and more. The Retina Scottish International Photography Festival is a huge explosion of photography culture, celebrating amateurs as well as seasoned pros. Taking place all across the city of Edinburgh, the festival aims to encourage more people to take an active interested in the art form of photography. Providing a plethora of opportunities for inspiration by exposing visitors to a broad stream of photographic work, Retina makes Edinburgh the capital of the photographic world between June and July.

What: A festival of photography, celebrating the art form and the culture of many photographic worlds When:18 June until 31 July 2017 Where: Edinburgh | Click here for locations and schedule Price: FREE

Karine Laval: Reflections

Karine Laval: Reflections opens this weekend, celebrating 15 years of work by contemporary French Photographer Karine Laval. The timing of the show coincides with the publication of a major book release by Steidl, which charts the evolution of Laval’s photography, from sun-drenched, bleached-out European lidos to darker and more abstract/dystopian landscapes. Karine’s work has appeared in many of the world’s biggest publications including The New York Times Magazine, Elle, Le Monde, Dazed & Confused and Harper’s.