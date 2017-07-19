Looking for photography things-to-do this weekend? Each week, we’ll be picking out some exhibitions and events that are ideal for photographers and photography lovers.
Innovate UK – in focus
Innovate UK and Getty Images have teamed up to celebrate innovative women. The exhibition taking place until the 29th of July looks to explore the role of innovative women in society and address one of the biggest barriers to entry for creative women who want to innovate – they often don’t self-identify as innovative. Innovate UK has adopted a strategy of championing female innovation by giving them platforms that others can look to and be inspired by. The images on display at the Getty Images Gallery in central London were captured by world renowned photographer Amelia Troubridge, and commissioned by Innovate UK as part of its strategy.
“One in three women say gender negativity has negatively impacted their career innovation,” Innovated UK announced in a written statement. Hopefully, activities like this taking place at Getty Images Gallery will help to reshape that narrative. Click here for more information.
Retina Scottish Photography Festival
Karine Laval: Reflections
Karine Laval: Reflections opens this weekend, celebrating 15 years of work by contemporary French Photographer Karine Laval. The timing of the show coincides with the publication of a major book release by Steidl, which charts the evolution of Laval’s photography, from sun-drenched, bleached-out European lidos to darker and more abstract/dystopian landscapes. Karine’s work has appeared in many of the world’s biggest publications including The New York Times Magazine, Elle, Le Monde, Dazed & Confused and Harper’s.