Looking for photography things-to-do this weekend? Each week, we’ll be picking out some exhibitions and events that are ideal for photographers and photography lovers.

Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year at Royal Observatory Greenwich

If you haven’t had a chance to see this show yet, we suggest you make you make your way down to Greenwich for the Royal Observatory’s Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition exhibition before it closes on July 23rd, 2017. The show is made up of the shortlist of winners and honorary mentions, whittled down from over 4500 entries, representing 80 countries. The images on display capture a broad range of celestial spectacles: moons, stars, galaxies, nebulae, and some of the other astonishing astronomical events that took place over the past year.

What: Visit the exhibition to see the 31 prize-winners and explore an interactive exhibit featuring all 140 shortlisted images

When: Open every day until 23 July 2017 | 10.00-17.00

Where: Royal Observatory, Planetarium & Astronomy Centre, Astronomy galleries, Greenwich Price: FREE

Visible Girls: Revisited at Artlink, Hull

Anita Corbin has been taking pictures for over three decades now, specialising in editorial/documentary portraiture and working for a raft of notable publications, including The Sunday Times and The Observer magazines.

Armed with a camera in her early 20s, Corbin was determined to immortalise the generation of young women around her in all their diversity, from mods and punks to rastas and rockers. At a critical time in history, Corbin was surrounded by women who were defying the mainstream and celebrating their individuality, characterised by liberated expression in fashion, music, art and sexual fluidity. The resulting body of work, “Visible Girls” has developed into an ongoing project that will see a number of the original women from Corbin’s eighties and nineties images revisited as a then and now photography gallery.

The first run of Corbin’s exhibition tour, Visible Girls: Revisited, which includes a talk on Friday, July 14 at the Artlink Centre for Community, runs until August 11, 2017 in Hull. It will then move on to Exeter, Norwich and finishing in Bristol next year.

What: Visible Girls: Revisited tour

When: Mon-Sat until 11 August 2017 | 10.00-18.00

Where: Artlink Centre For Community Art, 87 Princes Avenue, Hull, HU5 3QP Price: FREE

Park Nights 2017, Serpentine Pavilion

The Serpentine Pavilion in London’s Kensington Gardens is often host to a plethora of engaging art installations and performances, this year’s programme looks set to be another stellar one. Last week the Serpentine’s summer arts lineup kick-off with an evening hosted by cinematographer and artist Arthur Jafa. This weekend Bouchra Ouizguen’s workshop dance troupe take the stage to perform a piece called Corbeaux. Featuring 20 female performers, Corbeaux sees Ouizguen bring together 10 women from Morocco and 10 from London forming “alchemical geometric shapes and making piercing sounds and “extraordinary cries” in what is described as a stirring display of movement and sound. There will be two shows, 8PM and 9:30PM on Friday, July 14.