Looking for photography things to do this weekend? Each week, we be highlight exhibitions and events that are ideal for photographers and photography lovers.

Liza Dracup: Field Work – Ten Years of Photography

Liza Dracup has dedicated a large portion of her career to photographing the natural world in Britain, from nocturnal wildlife and detailed studies of plants, to the broadly diverse landscape of the British isles. A collection of Liza’s work will be on display at the Impressions gallery in Bradford to mark it’s ten-year anniversary.

What: Photos captured by Liza Dracup from the landscape and natural world in Britain, produced over the last decade.

When: 16 August – 23 September 2017 | 10am opening, closing times vary

Where: Impressions Gallery |7 Centenary Square, Bradford, West Yorkshire, BD1 1SD

Price: Free

Street London 2017: Street Photography Symposium Weekend

Hoxton Mini Press, the renowned East London publisher, joins iN-Public’s Nick Turpin and Observe Collective’s Jason Reed to create an unrivalled gathering in the world’s capital of street photography. Come join us in East London at the gorgeous D&AD offices just off of Brick Lane. Welcome drinks on the Friday evening will be kicking everything off, then weekend ticket holders will be able to sign up to join Dougie Wallace on a night walk photoshoot. The weekend includes a series of talks with a list of renowned speakers, panel discussions, and competition with a party on Saturday night. Click here to book tickets.

What: A gathering of Street Photography hosted by Dougie Wallace and other renowned photographers

When: Friday 18 August – Sunday 20 August 2017 | Fri, 18.30 – Sun, 17:00

Where: D&AD | 64 Cheshire Street, London, E2 6EH

Price: £35-150

North East Wildlife Photography Exhibition 2017

Over 1,600 photographs of North East wildlife were entered into this prestigious regional competition. The exhibition in the museum’s Galleria showcases some of the amazing wildlife images that were judged as winners and runners-up, plus a digital slideshow of the other contenders. Will you agree with the judges’ decision?

What: Exhibition featuring the prestigious regional Wildlife Photography competition entrants, including the winners and runners-up

When: Now – 3 September 2017 | 10am – 5pm week days / 11am – 4pm weekends

Where: Great North Museum: Hancock, Newcastle |Barras Bridge, Newcastle, Tyne and Wear, NE2 4PT

Price: Free (Donations welcome, no booking required)