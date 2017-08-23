Looking for photography things to do this weekend? Each week, we highlight exhibitions and events that are ideal for photographers and photography lovers. Even if one of these picks isn't for you, we hope it provides some inspiration.

This August Bank Holiday weekend is promising to deliver some decent spells of sunny weather so this week’s things to do will be encouraging you to get out and enjoy yourself!

Notting Hill Carnival

With an estimated 2 million visitors expected to travel to West London during the Notting Hill Carnival, which takes place on Sunday 26 and Monday 27 , you can expect plenty of interesting photo opportunities. Revellers in costume and out of costume will be in the party spirit and dancing in the streets from about 11am until the official close time of 7pm. Timeout has a full guide to the West London Carnival here.

What: Notting Hill Carnival

When: 26 August – 27 August 2017 | 9.30am-7pm

Where: West London, W10/W11 area

Price: Free

Sidmouth Regatta

Sidmouth Sailing club provides a variety of public events over the weekend, with plenty of land-based fun to be had too. There will be fancy dress, food, music and an aerial display from the Red Arrows (weather permitting), along with Battle of Britain Memorial Flight scheduled to show off two Spitfires and a Lancaster – both air displays are scheduled for the 25th. On Sunday, the focus of events is specifically aimed at children and families, and they’re free to take part in. More information here.

What: A celebration of sea crafts

When: 25 August – 27 August 2017 | 9.30am-7pm

Where: Port Royal |Sidmouth, Devon, EX2 4DR

Price: Free

Dunsfold Wings and Wheels 2017

Dunsfold Wings and Wheels is one of the top tier air and car shows in the UK, offering a range of family friendly fun, including period-based entertainment, a vintage military village and action arena. During the show, more than four hours of each day will be filled with magnificent air displays featuring a mix of civilian and military aircraft from the WWII period, right up to modern day vehicles. This year’s Dunsfold show will be one of only five in the UK to be treated to an Apache display. Click here for full details.

What: A celebration of air crafts and cars, expect food, music and pyrotechnics

When: 26 August – 27 August 2017 | 9.00am-9pm

Where: Wings and Wheels Dunsfold | Surrey, GU6 8TB

Price: Adults £28, Children (5-15) £7, Family tickets £60

