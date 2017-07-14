Golf Photography tips with Kevin Murray

Kevin Murray has photographed nearly 300 golf courses to date, and his previous clients include World Atlas of Golf, St Andrews Links and Rolex who has used his imagery in its global advertising campaigns. As staff photographer for Golf Monthly he has captured portraits and action shots of the worlds best players. Visit Kevin’s website to see more of his fantastic work.

Golf Photography tips – Kevin Murray

Recce the course you are shooting, and know which holes will be more suitable as a morning or afternoon shoot. Always look for a focal point: it could be the flag on the hole, or a player on the course. Also, look for elevation to get more depth. Be aware of your composition – balance is the key to producing a well-composed shot. Don’t be afraid to shoot in all conditions: golf is played all year round so try and capture the drama different light provides. Post-production skills will be your best buddy. What you don’t achieve in camera can often be achieved using editing software. I work on all my images individually in Photoshop, it’s labour intensive but for my clients it’s critical to give them the very best professional results. Finally, keep it real!

