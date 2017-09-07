100 years ago, photographer and chemist, Sergei Mikhailovich Prokudin-Gorskii (1863-1944) used a specialised camera to capture some truly remarkable colour images of the Russian Empire during the beginning of the 20th century. Source

Prokudin-Gorskii’s extraordinary colour images were captured between 1909-1915 while he was conducting a photographic study of the Russian Empire, backed by Russia’s final Emperor, Tsar Nicholas II.

To produced these famous images it’s believed that Prokudin-Gorskii used a camera similar to the Miethe-Bermpohl camera, developed by his mentor Adolf Miethe. The Miethe-Bermpohl allowed the photographer to make multiple exposures in relatively quick succession using glass slide plates coated in colour-sensitive emulsion. The plates, measured 9 x 24cm and were mounted vertically into a repeating back, each one recording three exposures of the same scene. 100 years ago, it was rare for colour images to be printed so to display his images Prokudin-Gorskii would project his colour separated images using a custom-made triple-lens magic lantern.

The whole process was technically difficult, which makes Prokudin-Gorskii’s images all the more startling, when you consider they were produced over 100 years ago. A collection of over 1900 negatives produced by Prokudin-Gorskii belong to the US Library of Congress, who purchased them in 1948 and have made the images and details relating to them publicly available to view via this website.

