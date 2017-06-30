Brooklyn Beckham, Leica shooter and the son of Victoria and David, has apparently been interested in photography since his early teens and courted some controversy when he was announced as the photography for a campaign for Burberry back in November 2015.

However, Brooklyn’s photography phase continues following the release of his debut book and unsurprisingly, the internet has not been so kind now that the pages of his book are available for all to see. Released by Penguin RandomHouse, Brooklyn Beckham’s book titled “What I see” is supposedly the teenager’s view of the world around him, intended to give his fans some unique insight. With that said, it’s a little bit harsh to expect greatness with Brooklyn’s opening foray into the world of photography book publishing, especially if it’s just “one for the fans”.

However, social media isn’t known for being particularly understanding or forgiving and the majority of the responses to his book are nothing short of harsh.

Containing 300 images and insightful captions, What I see was launched at Christies on New Bond Street in London, with an exhibition that is open until July 7th and three UK book signings to celebrate. To be fair to Brooklyn Beckham, he is currently studying photography in North London and sitting his A-Levels. He may be a celebrity by default, but he’s making the effort to learn the craft and his passion for photography is clear, even if it’s not to everyone’s tastes. Perhaps his publishers should leave the captioning to a copywriter next time though.

Brooklyn Beckham – What I see is out now, via Penguin Random House UK for £16.99.