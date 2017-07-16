Best Canon camera deals

Want to buy a new Canon camera? Here’s some great deals that can save you cash on a new purchase.

There’s no denying that photography is an expensive hobby. If you’re looking for a new camera, you’ll know that sometimes you need some pretty deep pockets. If you know where to look, you can save yourself some serious cash. We’ve found some great deals on Canon cameras that can leave you with a bit of change from your outlay.

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

Canon’s ever popular 5D Mark IV camera is available at WEX Photographic right now with a £200 trade-in bonus and a free grip worth £299. Not only that, but if you also purchase from a selection of lenses, you get a bonus ranging from £50 up to £855.

The 5D Mark IV features a 30 megapixel full-frame sensor, a maximum ISO of 32,000, 4K video recording and a 61-point AF system. It’s ideal for professionals and advanced enthusiasts who want a fantastic full-frame DSLR.

Buy Canon 5D Mark IV from WEX Photographic for £3,349.

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Review

Canon EOS 1300D

For those looking for their very first DSLR, you can’t go far wrong with the Canon EOS 1300D. Jessops have got a great twin lens deal on at the moment, which basically means you get a free lens. You can get the 1300D plus 18-55mm kit lens, plus an EF 50mm f/1.8 STM lens for £359 – additionally, you can claim £20 cash back directly from Canon.

The EOS 1300D has an 18 megapixel APS-C sized sensor, inbuilt WiFi, 9-point AF system, Full HD video and ISO sensitivity up to 12800. To get the camera, plus two lenses for under £350 is a great deal for entry-level users.

Buy 1300D from Jessops for £359 (then claim £20 cash back from Canon).

Canon EOS 1300D review

Canon EOS 700D

Another great twin lens kit available from Jessops goes with the 700D. The 700D is a step-up from cameras like the 1300D and is ideal for those who want something a little more advanced. You can get one with an 18-55mm standard kit lens, plus a 75-300mm telephoto lens for £499 at the moment. These two lenses should cover almost any situation, and would also be great for those who like to shoot wildlife, action or any other distant subject.

Alternatively, Park Cameras is offering the 700D in combination with an 18-55mm kit lens, plus a 50mm f/1.8 lens for £479. This combo is a great introduction for beginners, with a prime lens being a good option for portraits, still life and shallow depth of field type shots.

The 700D has an 18 megapixel APS-C sized sensor, a vari-angle touch-sensitive screen, a Digic 5 processor, full HD video recording and burst shooting at 5fps.

Buy Canon EOS 700D at Jessops for £499.

Canon G9X Mark II

Looking for a super slim compact to fit in your pocket? The Canon G9X Mark II has a one-inch sensor to ensure high-image quality, but is teeny tiny. You can take full manual control, shoot in raw format, and the lens has an f/2.0 maximum aperture.

Right now, there are good deals to be had at both WEX Photographic, where you get a free 32GB memory card (worth £29.99) when you buy the G9X Mark II and Jessops, where you get a free case (also worth £29.99) when you buy the camera. On top of that, you can also claim £25 cash back directly from Canon, bringing your total spend down even further.

Buy Canon G9X Mark II from Jessops for £399 (and claim £25 cash back later).

Buy Canon G9X Mark II from WEX Photographic for £399 (cash back claimed later).

Canon EOS 750D

Of Canon’s current cash-back promotion, the 750D has the largest amount of camera cash-back. There’s £70 up for grabs if you buy the camera for participating retailers (which is most of them).

The 750D features a 24 megapixel APS-C sized sensor, built-in Wi-Fi and a 3-inch vari-angle touch-sensitive screen. It comes as part of a package with an 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 STM lens, too. You could put the £70 cash back towards a new lens, accessory – or whatever you fancy, perhaps a day trip to test out the camera.

Buy Canon EOS 750D from John Lewis for £565.99 (claim £70 cash back at a later date). 2 year guarantee included as standard.

Canon EOS 750D Review