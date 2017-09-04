The 10 best camera photos from Instagram this week

Jon Devo

We're sharing a selection of highlights from Instagram, showcasing some of the finest camera gear photos that we've seen over the past week.

TAGS:

Cameras and lenses floating “in-the-hand” have become a bit of a cliché but when done well, they’re definitely worth sharing. However, we’re also on the look out for some unique best camera photos, whether it’s the latest DSLR camera from Canon or Nikon or some advanced mirrorless camera technology from Sony, Fujifilm or Olympus. We also like to see vintage, classic cameras and lenses. So to get the ball rolling and inspire you, enjoy this so selection.

best camera photos

If you would like to share your best camera photos with us, follow us on Instagram via www.instagram.com/AP_magazine and tag us in your camera gear pictures.

Here are the 10 best camera photos from this week:

A classic with some ISO 50 film

A new classic, by Hasselblad

A crazy floral photography macro setup

Canon’s flagship set up for video

High-resolution beasts from Canon

Doing what it takes to get the perfect action shot

A miniature beast

Prepared for all eventualities

A rare Canon classic sports lens on an EOS 6D

Some vintage Nikon goodness

The Nikon S3 is a stunning camera. The Nikon rangefinder system competed with Leica for quite some time and in the process produced some terrific photographic equipment. The earlier bodies were decent, but it wasn't until the S3 came along did consumers see a real Leica challenger arrived. Ultimately the Leica M system would outlive Nikon's rangefinders. Some say this was purely because Leica was superior in every way and had a larger system of lenses and accessories etc. Others say it was because Nikon identified SLR's as the future (which commercially was the correct decision). Personally I see it as a combination of both. This lovely example belongs to @loe_dhie and is fitted with the wonderful Nikkor 50mm f/1.4. A great kit indeed. #cameracult #nikon #nikons3 #filmcamera #rangefinder #35mmfilm #nikkor #nikonrangefinder #35mm #cameragear #cameraporn #analog #filmphotography #shootfilm #filmisnotdead

A post shared by Camera Cult (@camera.cult) on