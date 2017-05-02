Anthony Joshua’s Instagram millions following victory

British boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua adds almost a million new followers to his Instagram account after defeating Klitschko

It’s no surprise that huge success and notoriety is likely to help you earn a solid following offline as well as on social media. But Anthony Joshua’s victory over Klitschko gives us a good idea in real terms of just how valuable a positive and compelling piece of news can be.

Insta-king: Anthony Joshua

This is what Wembley looked like 🔥#AJBoxing A post shared by Anthony Joshua (@anthony_joshua) on Apr 30, 2017 at 5:09am PDT

Before the long-awaited bout, Anthony Joshua was already sitting on a handsome following of 2.4 million Instagram users, dedicated to his feed. But not long after the victory was confirmed by TKO as the referee stepped in to announce the stoppage, Joshua was live broadcasting via from the ring to thank his fans for their support. That initial broadcast has been watched 3.4 million times at the time of writing and his subsequent posts, containing a mix of press and personal images have collectively been liked over 2.1 million times. The surge in popularity has thus translated into a 25% increase in Anthony Joshua’s social footprint, with his Instagram following rising to 3 million users (and counting).

Team Behind The Dream 🖤 A post shared by Anthony Joshua (@anthony_joshua) on Apr 30, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

The most popular image shared by Anthony Joshua’s account is a press image, showing the boxer roaring with joy as his victory is confirmed (top of page).

‪Onto the next one 🌎#AJBoxing ‬ A post shared by Anthony Joshua (@anthony_joshua) on Apr 29, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

Anthony Joshua posted via Instagram live within minutes of victory, giving fans an exclusive and personal window into the momentous occasion.



So there you have it, if you’d like to punch through the 3 million follower mark, all you have to do is defeat a legendary heavyweight boxer and claim a couple of world titles in your chosen field. Easy. If that seems like too tall a task, maybe you could start by tagging us @AP_Magazine with your best images so that we can feature you on our timeline and potentially in our weekly reader’s photograph sections.

