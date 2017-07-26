Best Panasonic camera deals

Some great bargains to be had on Panasonic cameras right now

When you’re looking for a new camera, price is probably the biggest factor on your mind. As we all know, purchasing a new camera can significantly lighten your wallet. We’ve found some great Panasonic deals which are currently available to save you a bit of cash. Will you be tempted by any of them?

Panasonic GH5

Sitting proudly at the top of Panasonic’s compact system camera line-up, the GH5 is a superb camera which appeals to both photographers and videographers. It offers 4K video, 6K photo, a 20.3 megapixel Four Thirds sensor, a vari-angle touch-sensitive screen, inbuilt wireless and a tough body design.

At the moment, you can pick it up for £2,199 at WEX Photographic in a bundle which includes the great 12-60mm f/2.8-4.0 Leica lens. If you trade in an existing camera you already own, you can get an additional £200 on top of the value of the camera. Depending on what you have available, that can lead to a significant discount.

Not only that, but there’s also a range of accessories available at a reduced price when purchasing the GH5. Lots of things are on offer, including polarising filters, memory cards, battery grips and bags.

Buy Panasonic GH5 for £2,199 at WEX Photographic.

Panasonic Lumix GH5 review

Panasonic G80

If you’re looking for a mid-range compact system camera which has a range of useful functions, the Panasonic G80 is a great choice. Right now, you can get it from Jessops in a bundle with a 12-60mm kit lens, plus a free tripod and camera bag for £699. Not only that, but Panasonic is offering £100 cash back on this camera, so you can get an even better deal.

The G80 has a 16 megapixel Four Thirds sensor, a 2.36 million dot electronic viewfinder, 5-axis image stabilisation and a rugged magnesium body which is splash proof and dustproof.

Buy Panasonic G80 at Park Cameras for £799 (claim £100 cash back afterwards).

Panasonic Lumix DMC-G80 review

Panasonic GX80

In the market for a small but reliable compact system camera which offers cracking value for money. The GX80 is one of Panasonic’s smaller models, and usually comes in a package with a collapsible 12-32mm kit lens, which is also small. Right now at Jessops you can buy it and receive a free tripod and camera bag. Plus, there’s also £100 cash back on offer from Panasonic (after you purchase it).

The GX80 has a 16 megapixel Four Thirds sensor, 5-axis image stabilisation, built-in Wi-Fi, 4K Photo and Video, a touch-screen monitor and a high-resolution electronic viewfinder.

Buy Panasonic GX80 at Amazon for £519

Panasonic Lumix GX80 review

Panasonic LX100

Despite being a few years old, the Panasonic LX100 is a fantastic compact camera which features a Four Thirds sensor and a 24-75mm (equivalent) lens. It’s small and light, making it ideal as a travel camera, while boasting the same kind of image quality as Panasonic’s interchangeable lens cameras. It’s also got an electronic viewfinder, 4K video, manual controls and raw format shooting.

Right now at Jessops you can pick one up for £499 and get a free camera case and 16GB memory card worth a total of £59.98. Additionally, you can also claim £50 cash back directly from Panasonic, bring the total price down even further.

Buy Panasonic LX100 from Amazon for £499

Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX100 Review

Panasonic FZ2000

This high-end bridge camera could be described as the ultimate travel camera. With it you get a one-inch sensor, a 20x optical zoom (f.2.8-4.5), 4K Video and Photo, a large electronic viewfinder and an articulating touch-sensitive screen. Having this camera is like carrying a DSLR and a bag full of lenses, making it ideal when you need to travel light.

Panasonic is offering £100 cash back when you buy the FZ2000 from selected outlets (most big names are participating).

Buy Panasonic FZ2000 from John Lewis for £1,049 (claim £100 cash back later). 2 year guarantee included.

Panasonic TZ60

If you want a camera to take on your holidays, but don’t have too much cash to spend, it can often pay to look for models which are a couple of generations old.

The TZ60 is one of Panasonic’s superzoom cameras, and although it has since been replaced, it’s still a great option for those on a budget. With it you get an 18 megapixel sensor, 30x optical zoom, WiFi, a 3 inch screen and a small electronic viewfinder. At just £219, it’s a fantastic deal, made even better by the fact that you can claim a further £20 cash back from Panasonic – bargain.

Buy Panasonic TZ60 from John Lewis for £219 (claim £20 cash back later). 2 year guarantee included.

Panasonic Lumix DMC-TZ60 review