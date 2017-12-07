Best mirrorless camera 2017: Your guide to the top choices

Looking for the best mirrorless camera of the year so far? Look no further.

We reveal our favourite mirrorless cameras on the market, from sub-£400 models right up to the finest full-frame examples that rival the best DSLRs.

Here we’ll take a look at eight of the best mirrorless cameras you can currently buy.

Best mirrorless camera 2017 – entry level: Panasonic Lumix GX800

Key features

Price £379 (with 12-32mm lens)

16MP Micro Four Thirds Live MOS sensor

ISO 200-25,6000 (expandable to ISO 100)

5fps continuous shooting

3in, 1.04m-dot flip-up LCD

4K video capture

Panasonic – alongside its micro Four Thirds co-developer Olympus – has been making mirrorless cameras longer than anyone else. The GX800 is Panasonic’s current entry-level mirrorless model and, as such, is primarily aimed at casual users looking for an easy-to-use camera that’s capable of better image quality than a smartphone or basic compact.

It’s built around the same 16MP live MOS sensor as the more advanced GX80, which results in a similarly high standard of image quality overall. Image processing is taken care of via Panasonic’s proprietary Venus Engine, which facilitates a native sensitivity range of ISO 200-25,600 and a top shooting speed of 5fps. In addition the GX800 is also capable of recording 4K video at up to 30fps, and comes with Panasonic’s innovative 4K Photo mode, which enables 8MP still images to be extracted from 4K video footage in a variety of ways to ensure that you never miss a moment. The GX800 even gets a dedicated 4K photo mode button located on the top-plate.

In terms of size and weight the GX800 is the smallest and lightest mirrorless camera in the Lumix range. On top of this, it benefits from some classic retro range finder styling, giving it an undoubtedly stylish appearance. While buttons are scarce and the camera lacks an electronic viewfinder – or indeed any means to attach one – the rear display flips up by 180° so that it can be made to face the same direction as the lens for easy selfies. The LCD display doubles up as a touchscreen, providing intuitive control over the camera and its settings.

Hands-on review

Best mirrorless camera score: 4 out of 5

Best mirrorless camera 2017 – mid-range: Sony Alpha 6000

Key features

Price £449 (body only)

24.3MP APS-C CMOS sensor

ISO 100-12,800 (expandable to ISO 25,600)

11fps continuous shooting

3in, 921k-dot tiltable LCD

1080p Full HD video capture

The Sony Alpha 6000 is a cheaper alternative to the more recent and significantly more expensive Alpha 6300 (£829 body-only) and Alpha 6500 (£1,279 body-only) models that succeeded it. While there are some areas where it shows its age, it remains a capable camera with a good specification that provides unbeatable value for money at its price point.

Built around a 24.3MP APS-C Exmor CMOS sensor and BIONZ X image processor, the A6000 offers a native sensitivity range of ISO 100-25,600 along with an extended setting of ISO 51,200. Continuous shooting speed, meanwhile, is a very respectable 11fps. While there’s no support for 4K video, the A6000 does provide 1080p Full HD video capture at up to 60fps. In addition, it comes with built-in Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity along with support for Sony’s PlayMemories apps that can be used to add extra features.

The hybrid AF system encompasses 179 phase-detection AF points plus a further 25 contrast-detect AF points for speedy focus acquisition. The A6000 is fitted with a 3in, 921k-dot LCD display that can be tilted up and down; however, unlike the A6500, there’s no touchscreen functionality. Above this sits a 1.44m-dot EVF that’s still perfectly usable, even though its resolution isn’t as high as the A6300 and A6500 – both of which come equipped with 2.36m-dot EVFs. Build quality, as with all Sony mirrorless cameras, is very good with the A6000 benefiting from robust (albeit not weather-sealed) polycarbonate and magnesium alloy construction.

Full review

Best mirrorless camera score: 5 out of 5

Best mirrorless camera 2017 – enthusiasts: Fujifilm X-T20

Key features

Price £799 (body only)

24.3MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS III sensor

ISO 200-12,800 (expandable to ISO 100-51,200)

14fps continuous shooting (via electronic shutter)

3in, 1.04m-dot tiltable touchscreen LCD

4K video capture

FujiFilm’s X-T20 succeeds 2015’s X-T10 model and brings with it improvements that are, at least in part, borrowed from Fujifilm’s flagship X-T2 model. This includes Fujifilm’s latest X-Trans CMOS II sensor, which provides 24.3MP of effective resolution. This is paired with Fujifilm’s most recent X Processor Pro image processor to provide a native sensitivity range of ISO 200-12,800 that can be further expanded to ISO 100-51,200. While burst shooting remains at a steady 8fps using the mechanical shutter, the X-T20 can also shoot at up to 14fps via its electronic shutter.

The X-T20’s hybrid autofocus system has also been improved and now employs a total of 91 AF points, compared to 49 on the X-T10. The new AF module includes 49 phase-detection AF points, located in the central portion of the viewfinder. The rear LCD display also benefits from a slightly higher resolution (1.04m-dots vs 922k-dots) while adding tilt and touchscreen control to the mix. Last but not least, the X-T20 is also capable of recording 4K video whereas the X-T10 maxed out at 1080p Full HD capture.

The X-T20 retains the same 2.36m-dot electronic viewfinder, which provides 100% coverage at a magnification of 0.62x. In terms of design, the X-T20 shares the same stylish retro-rangefinder aesthetic of its predecessor, with milled aluminium dials on the top-plate and dual control wheels providing a pleasingly tactile user experience. Unlike its senior relative, the X-T2, the X-T20 is not weather sealed and isn’t supported by a battery grip.

Full review

Best mirrorless camera score: 5 out of 5

Best mirrorless camera 2017 – high-end: Fujifilm X-T2

Key features

Price £1,599 (body only)

24.3MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS III

ISO 200-12,800 (expandable to ISO 100-51,200)

8fps continuous shooting

3in, 1.04m-dot vari-angle LCD

4K video capture

The Fujifilm X-T2 sits alongside the X-Pro2 as one of Fujifilm’s two flagship models. The main difference between the two is that the X-Pro 2 is targeted more at still photographers who regularly use small lenses, whereas the X-T2 is positioned as more of an all-rounder that can be easily used with larger telephoto lenses and as a videography tool. As such, it gains some additional features including 4K video, an articulated rear screen and a superior EVF. In terms of design the X-T2 closely follows the DSLR-like template of its predecessor – 2014’s X-T1 model – with a sculpted handgrip, raised EVF and weather sealing.

Internally, the X-T2 is built around a 24.3MP X-Trans CMOS III APS-C sensor and an X-Processor Pro image processor. The X-T2’s mechanical shutter offers a top speed of 1/8000sec, although switching to the electronic shutter increases this to 1/32,000sec. Continuous shooting maxes out at 8fps unaided, however this can be increased to 11fps and 14fps by attaching the optional VPB-XT2 Power Booster grip (£249).

Autofocus is taken care of via an advanced hybrid AF system that incorporates 325 individual AF points, 169 of which are of the phase-detection type. While coverage doesn’t quite stretch to 100% of the viewfinder, focus acquisition times are impressively fast. The X-T2 also boasts a number of useful AF-C customisation modes, which can be used to more accurately track moving subjects in a range of ways. in terms of its looks, build quality and performance the X-T2 is hard to beat.

Full review

Best mirrorless camera score: 5 out of 5

Best mirrorless camera 2017 – high-end for speed: Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II

Key features

Price £1,849 (body only)

20.4MP Four Thirds Live MOS sensor

ISO 200-25,600 (expandable to ISO 64)

18fps continuous shooting

3in, 1.03m-dot vari-angle touchscreen LCD

4K video capture

In recent years the digital camera industry has seen a move towards the use of ultra-fast image processors that can handle the increased data produced by high-resolution sensors and speedily process it, thereby enabling photographers to shoot extended bursts at high speed for longer than was previously possible. Released early last year, the flagship OM-D E-M1 II epitomises this new breed of camera in that it’s built for speed.

While the OM-D E-M1 II’s 20.4MP sensor represents a step up from before, it’s the TruePic VIII image processor that really makes the OM-D E-M1 II tick. This utilises two quad core processors, one of which is assigned to image processing duties while the other drives the AF system. This enables the OM-D E-M1 II to shoot a burst at 18fps using the mechanical shutter while maintaining active AF. If you want to shoot faster, the electronic shutter can be employed to facilitate speeds of up to 60fps.

Autofocus is another area where the OM-D E-M1 II shines. Whereas the original OM-D E-M1 used a 37-point system, the E-M1 II offers an advanced 121-point system that covers around 80% of the frame with phase-detection AF points, all of which are of the cross-type variety. Furthermore the OM-D benefits from built-in 5-axis image stabilisation technology, 4K video recording at up to 30fps along with twin SD card slots and built-in Wi-Fi. In terms of construction, the OM-D E-M1 II benefits from durable magnesium alloy construction and is weather-sealed against dust and moisture.

Full review

Best mirrorless camera score: 5 out of 5

Best mirrorless camera 2017 – for video: Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5

Key features

Price £1,699 (body only)

20.3MP Four Thirds Live MOS

200-25,600 (expandable to ISO 100)

12fps continuous shooting

3.2in, 1.62m-dot vari-angle touchscreen

10-bit 4:2:2 4K video capture

Panasonic’s GH series has long been targeted at video enthusiasts and the GH5 pushes this particular envelope even further, not only with the inclusion of 4K video footage at 50p/60p, but also with the addition of broadcast-standard 10-bit 10:2:2 recording. In fact, this latter feature is likely to be a chief selling point for committed videographers who demand greater flexibility at the editing stage. Naturally, the GH5 also provides a range of 1080p Full HD and 720p HD quality options, with microphone and headphone ports all present and correct alongside an HDMI port.

While the GH5 boasts class-leading video capabilities, it’s no slouch in the still image department either. The camera is built around a new 20.3MP Live MOS sensor and Panasonic’s latest Venus Engine 10 image processor. Autofocus is taken care of via a new 225-point AF system that utilises Panasonic’s Depth from Defocus contrast-detect technology to provide a claimed focus acquisition time of just 0.05secs.

Elsewhere, the GH5 comes with Panasonic’s new 6K Photo Mode that enables 18MP still images to be captured at up to 30fps. While the GH5 is not particularly small or light for a mirrorless camera, build quality is very much on the money, with the GH5’s durable magnesium alloy chassis also benefiting from dust and moisture sealing. If you’re looking for the ultimate stills/video hybrid then the GH5 should be at the top of your list.

Full review

Best mirrorless camera score: 4.5 out of 5

Best mirrorless camera 2017 – affordable full-frame: Sony Alpha 7 II

Key features

Price £1,199 (body only)

24.3MP full-frame CMOS

ISO 100-25,600 (expandable to ISO 50)

5fps continuous shooting

3in, 1.22m-dot tiltable LCD

1080p Full HD video capture

Sony currently offers three models within its full-frame Alpha 7 range. The 24.3MP Alpha 7 II is best thought of as an all-rounder and delivers a balanced combination of resolution, flexibility and customisation.

Released in 2015, the Alpha 7 II succeeds the first-generation Alpha 7 model that came out in 2014. While the original was hailed as something of a technological breakthrough on account of being the first mirrorless camera to incorporate a full-frame sensor, it did suffer from some handling issues. The A7 II sets out to address these. To this end, it’s an unqualified success; the handgrip is more pronounced, and the button layout is rearranged to make operating the camera much more intuitive.

Internally the A7 II shares the same 24MP full-frame sensor and BIONZ X image processor of its predecessor, which provides a native sensitivity rage of ISO 100-25,600, along with a continuous shooting speed of 5fps. In addition, the A7 II also uses the same 124-point Hybrid AF system as the original that employs 99 phase-detection points alongside 25 contrast-detect points for impressively hasty focus acquisition. While there’s no 4K video support, the A7 II does provide an impressive array of 1080p Full HD and 720p HD video capture options.

One new feature for the A7 II is the addition of built-in Sony SteadyShot 5-axis image stabilisation technology. This provides up to 4.5 stops of compensation, which is extremely useful for shooting handheld at slower shutter speeds or with long telephoto lenses.

Full review

Best mirrorless camera score: 5 out of 5

Best mirrorless camera 2017 – full-frame for image quality: Sony Alpha 7R II

Key features

£2,499 (body only)

42.4MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor

ISO 100-25,600 (expandable to ISO 50-102,400)

5fps continuous shooting

3in, 1.23m-dot tiltable LCD

4K video capture

Whereas the Alpha 7 II is positioned as the all-rounder and the Alpha 7S II is engineered for optimal low-light performance, the A7R II fulfils the role of resolution heavyweight within Sony’s flagship full-frame mirrorless trio. It shows marked improvements over the A7R in just about every department. Not only has resolution been upped from 36.2MP to 42.4MP, the A7R II doesn’t suffer from the same performance compromises of its predecessor. Indeed, the A7R II is able to match the A7 II for continuous shooting speed (5fps) at nearly twice the resolution, and even outperforms it by two EV stops with its extended sensitivity range of 50-102,400.

The A7R II further benefits from the addition of a more advanced Hybrid autofocus system than found inside the A7 II and A7S II. This employs 399 phase-detection and 25 contrast-detect AF points for viewfinder-wide coverage and all-but-instantaneous focus lock. The A7R II also matches the A7S II with its support for 4K video capture at 24/30fps, but adds the ability to record 4K footage using the full width of its 35mm sensor.

Elsewhere, the A7R II benefits from all the usual bells and whistles you’d expect of a flagship model including tough magnesium alloy construction, weather-sealing, a large and super-sharp EVF, a high-resolution tiltable LCD display, a wide array of physical controls and generous customisation options. All this combines to make it one of the most desirable and costly options in this mirrorless roundup.

Full review

Best mirrorless camera score: 5 out of 5