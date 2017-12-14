Amateur Photographer Loves…
As the only weekly consumer magazine in its field, Amateur Photographer tests more cameras and accessories than anyone else, and we’re often asked to name our single favourite camera, lens or accessory.
It’s an impossible task to pick just one, but we’ve put our heads together to compile a list of the gear which stands out as the very best in its class, or which has some feature of piece of technology that elevates it above its competitors. Whether it’s a compact, an interchangeable lens camera, a lens or an accessory of some description, every item on this list has something outstanding about it – so if you’re looking to upgrade or add to your kit collection, you can do no better than to begin your search here.
These are the products that AP Loves – and you will too.