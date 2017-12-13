Macro photography allows us to see the world like never before and thanks to high quality lenses capturing the intricate details of the world is within our grasp. Sony E-mount photographers, so that’s the Alpha 7 series of cameras and more recently the Alpha 9, had to wait two years from the launch of the first E-mount cameras for the Sony FE 90mm f/2.8 Macro to arrive – the first dedicated macro lens for the system.

The Sony FE 90mm f/2.8 Macro G OSS was the first dedicated macro lens designed for Sony’s full-frame E-mount cameras, which was launched in 2015. This now sits alongside another macro lens: the Sony FE 50mm f/2.8 Macro. Both of these lenses are compatible with Sony’s full-frame and APS-C E-mount cameras. With the latter, the two lenses would provide an effective focal length of 135mm and 75mm respectively.

For macro photography, the most common full-frame focal lengths are 90mm and 105mm because of the comfortable working distance provided between the front of the lens and the subject. You will find shorter and longer options, one of which we’ve just mentioned, but it’s these focal lengths that provide photographers with a versatile option for a range of macro subjects.

With a focal length of 90mm and a maximum aperture of f/2.8, the Sony FE 90mm f/2.8 Macro G OSS has the ability to isolate small subjects and comfortably throw the background out of focus to enhance the focal point of images. It’s also worth mentioning that this combination of focal length and aperture make the lens ideal for portrait photography, so if nature and people are two of your favourite subjects this lens can certainly accommodate both.

Not short of features, and capable of produce stunning image quality, two standout highlights of the lens have to be the optical Image Stabilization and the focus lock button on the side of the lens. This will lock focus at the current point, and can even work when continuous focus is active.

Price: £744

www.sony.co.uk