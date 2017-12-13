here are only a handful of APS-C DSLRs aimed at professional photographers, and the Nikon D500 is Nikon’s flagship DX-format DSLR aimed at professionals and enthusiasts alike. This camera features many of the same features and functionality of the flagship FX model – the Nikon D5, but has two attractive advantages: it’s smaller and lighter, and the DX format sensor means you can enjoy a much greater reach with telephoto lenses, making it a tempting option for wildlife and sports photographers.

The successor to the D500 is the D300s launched back in 2010 – the replacement for the D300 and the D200 before that. The D300s was advanced for its time with 12.3-million-pixel sensor, 51 AF points and HD video at 720P among other improvements. Build quality was excellent and something we see again with the latest incarnation of this product line. Built for the rigours of professional shooting, the D500 looks similar to the new FX high-resolution D850.

In the seven years since the release of the D300s, Nikon leapfrogged a D400 and opted instead for the D500. And while many photographers had assumed the line had been abandoned, the new model has not only been greatly welcomed, but it has also lived up to expectations of what a professional APS-C camera should offer.

Its 20.9-million-pixel APS-C CMOS sensor is supported by the same EXPEED 5 processor as the Nikon D5 and D850. Also in common with these cameras is the 153-point AF system featuring 99 cross-type sensors and AF sensitivity down to -4 EV at the central point and -3 EV for all others. The camera can shoot at up to 10fps in a high-speed burst of up to 200 raw files. Plus, 4K video up to 30fps is available alongside Full HD 1080p at up to 60fps.

Price: £1,629 (body only)

www.nikon.co.uk