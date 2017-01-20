Think Tank Photo Trifecta 8 mirrorless backpack review

Richard Sibley tries out a backpack with a difference

Think Tank Photo Trifecta 8 mirrorless backpack at a glance

Designed to hold a CSC and three zoom lenses

Three points of access to main compartment

Dedicated pocket for 8in tablet

Price: £120

Website: www.thinktankphoto.com

Although cameras may have been getting smaller over the last few years, backpacks seem to have stayed roughly the same size. Smaller ones are usually sling-type backpacks, or they seem too tiny to warrant even carrying on your back. The Think Tank Photo Trifecta 8 changes all that. It is a traditional, dual shoulder bag that can hold your mirrorless camera and lenses, but isn’t so small to look ridiculous.

The backpack is very well made and is big enough to fit in the essentials, and that means a compact system camera with a mounted lens, and two or three additional lenses. It fits a Sony A7R and 24-70mm f/4 lens with a flashgun and a couple of primes comfortably. The larger 70-200mm f/4 lens will also fit when mounted to an A7 camera, which is about the biggest CSC combo you can get.

The main compartment can be accessed from left or right pockets, or from a secure zip on the rear. For the obligatory sandwiches, or other essentials, there is a relatively deep top compartment. Alternatively, this can store another lens or more accessories. There are small pockets for memory cards and batteries in the main compartment and a larger one for a tablet. Sadly it will only hold an 8in tablet such as an iPad Mini.

Think Tank Photo Trifecta 8 mirrorless backpack – key features

Elasticated pouch

Ideal for a water bottle or a waterproof jacket

Three access points

Kit can be accessed from the left, right or back of the bag

Tripod strap

A clipped strap allows a tripod to be tied and hung on the front

Think Tank Photo Trifecta 8 mirrorless backpack – our verdict

It may not be the cheapest backpack, but the Trifecta 8 has all the space that a compact system camera owner will need for a day’s shooting. It sits comfortably on your back and has well-placed, supportive padding. For hiking, the Trifecta 8 is small, light and comfortable, and for city shooters it won’t get in the way on busy streets or public transport.

SCORE: 5 out of 5