Tenba DNA 10 Messenger Bag review

Richard Sibley reviews a small, stylish messenger bag

Tenba DNA 10 Messenger Bag at a glance:

Designed for a mirrorless camera with two or three lenses, plus a tablet

Choice of graphite, olive, cobalt and dark copper colours

Price: £99

Website: www.tenba.com

It’s not every day that I find myself Googling ‘Military Grade Velcro’, but the Tenba DNA 10 required just that. This small messenger-style bag is constructed from premium-quality materials, right down to the Velcro used for the bag’s flap. In a quiet environment, such as a wedding, opening a Velcro-fastened bag can be painfully intrusive. However, the Tenba DNA range uses ‘Quiet Closure’ Velcro, which can be (almost) silently opened by pulling down at the same time as pulling apart. It takes a few attempts to master this, but it works brilliantly.

Making your valuable equipment even more secure are two Fidlocks – patented magnetic clips that snap into the right position, without you even having to look at what you are doing. To make life even harder for pickpockets, the Fidlocks are released by sliding sideways, rather than an up-down motion.

The camera compartment has Velcro dividers that split it into three sections. This allows you to fit a camera with lens attached, and two lenses or flashguns either side. Also inside the main compartment is a zipped pocket that’s ideal for more valuable items, and smaller pockets for accessories.

Tenba DNA 10 Messenger Bag – key features

External pockets

As with most other bags, there are mesh pouches on either side for a water bottle, while a rear pocket is ideal for flat items or documents.

Rain cover

A pouched waterproof cover should keep your kit dry in a downpour

Tablet pocket

A rear pouch is designed to hold a 10in tablet. However, I found it a perfect fit for my 12in MacBook, which is handy, as few bags fit this model so neatly.

Tenba DNA 10 messenger bag – our verdict

Of all the small bags I have reviewed lately, the Tenba DNA 10 is my favourite. It’s a great size for a CSC system, without having your camera and lenses roll around, and it fits an iPad or MacBook perfectly. Not only is it functional, but it is also pleasing to look at. The military-grade Velcro is merely a bonus.

SCORE: 5 out of 5

The Tenba DNA Messenger range

The DNA Messenger bag range comes in an array of sizes, with the number denoting the screen size that the tablet/ laptop pouch is designed for. So there is a DNA 8, DNA 10, DNA 11, DNA 13 and DNA 15. They range in price from around £70 up to £120.