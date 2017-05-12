Manfrotto Pro Light 3N1-36 backpack review

Videographer Dan Laughton tries out this three-carry-option camera backpack

Manfrotto Pro Light 3N1-36 backpack at a glance:

Large backpack for photo or video kit

Three carrying options

Rear pocket for a 15in laptop

Price: £169.95

Website: www.manfrotto.co.uk

The Manfrotto 3N1-36 does as it says on the tin – three in one. The bag has three carry options, and its heavily padded back means it is comfortable to wear, no matter how heavy.

It’s designed for users looking to carry a lot of kit. Photographers can fit up to three camera bodies and five lenses, while videographers will have space for a Canon EOS C100 with a lens attached, three other lenses, a mic and a smaller DSLR-sized ‘B’ camera. Alternatively the bag fits a DJI Phantom kit including the drone, propellers and transmitter, plus either a DSLR, three lenses or the new DJI Mavic Pro drone.

The main section of the backpack is easily accessed via a zip around the outer edge, or via two quick-access side zips. Inside are cushioned dividers to help you to organise sections for specific kit. Initially, it’s a lengthy game of ‘lens tetris’ to lay out the bag’s main section, however, once set up it is good to go.

Made from a durable protective material, the bag also comes with a cover to protect it from heavy rain and harsh sunlight. This folds up into a small bag so won’t get in the way.

Manfrotto Pro Light 3N1-36 backpack – key features

Accessory pockets

A number of zipped pockets inside and on the front of the bag hold small items or accessories such as batteries.

Tripod holder

There is a tuck-away strap on the front of the backpack, designed to hold a full-size tripod.

Carry options

A key feature of the Manfrotto Pro Light 3N1-36 is the choice of three carry options, depending on preference. First, the backpack can be carried regularly, with or without a waist-strap for extra support. A second carry option is to cross both straps over the head and across the body. While a third option is to sling it overhead and across one shoulder (this can be used on either shoulder).

Manfrotto Pro Light 3N1-36 backpack – our verdict

As the 3N1-36 is designed to hold a lot of kit, it definitely ticks that box. It is well made so should last a long time, and the extra rain protector may not need many outings. Though the bag is large, its padded shoulder and waist straps combine with the padded back to assist with carrying, especially heavier loads. If you regularly need to carry around a lot of kit, it’s well worth a look.

SCORE: 4.5 out of 5