Kenro Speedflash KFL 101 review

Will this Canon/Nikon compatible flashgun light up Geoff Harris?

Kenro Speedflash KFL 101 at a glance:

Nikon i-TTL and Canon e-TTL compatible

High speed sync up to 1/8000sec

Guide number of 58

Price £95

Website www.kenro.co.uk

Kenro has shaken up the flashgun market by taking on the premium-priced branded speedlights from the main camera makers. What’s interesting about the KFL 101 is its dual TTL compatibility, supporting both Nikon i-TTL and Canon e-TTL.

You get quite a lot for just under £100. As well as the aforementioned TTL and that essential full manual control, headline specs include a decent guide number of 58 (ISO 100, 180mm), high-speed sync, S1 and S2 slave functions, a recycle time of 2.3 seconds, auto and manual zoom, and a built-in diffuser.

We tested the Kenro on a Nikon D750 and a Canon EOS 5D Mark II, and for general use, it performs well. It seems tough enough and can be freely adjusted – up 90°, down 7°, and 180° left and right. It feels less ‘stiff’ than my Nikon SB600, while still feeling precise.

It also ticks the boxes for off-camera usage. It supports high-speed sync (up to 1/8000sec) with Wireless TTL. Wireless flash distance is sensible without being earth-shattering (indoor 20-30m, outdoor 10-15m) and four communication channels with three slave unit groups take care of wireless connections. Power is provided by four AA batteries, and anyone buying the KFL 101 should make a decent set of rechargeables their first priority – Ansmann and Hahnel are good options.

Kenro Speedflash KFL 101 – key features

Autozoom

The 18-180mm autozoom feature comes in handy, and is an impressive feature for the money – Nikon take note, as autozoom is missing on its pricier SB500

Power

The Kenro is a solid performer, offering a decent guide number of 58 (ISO 100, 180mm) and a respectable enough recycle time of 2.3 seconds

Rear LCD

While not as crisp as the rear screens on Canon or Nikon flashguns, the backlit LCD does the job and copes well with bright sunlight – essential when using fill flash

Head adjustment

For the money, the Kenro seems well made, and the head can be smoothly adjusted to cover all the essential angles

Kenro Speedflash KFL 101 – our verdict

The KFL 101 makes a lot of sense as a budget back-up. The dual Canon and Nikon compatibility comes in handy, particularly if you carry several bodies on a wedding job, for instance. Considering entry-level Canon and Nikon flashguns cost around twice the price and don’t include so many powerful features, we’re impressed.

SCORE: 4 out of 5

Who is Kenro?

While it may sound like it’s based on a monster industrial park in Shenzhen or Osaka, Kenro is a 43-year-old privately owned British company. As well as a wide range of flashguns, the company specialises in supplying photo albums, frames and accessories to the photo, stationery and giftware trades. Kenro doesn’t sell direct to the general public, but its products are freely available from big camera stores and Amazon.