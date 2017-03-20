Gillis London Trafalgar Rucksack review

Vintage leather and an unusual design make this bag stand out, says Callum McInerney-Riley

Gillis London Trafalgar Rucksack at a glance:

Two separate compartments

Size 43x32x15cm

Classic styling

Price £299

Website: www.camerabags.gillislondon.com

Gillis London specialises in handcrafted canvas and leather camera bags. One of the least conventional is this, the Gillis London Trafalgar Rucksack. Measuring 43x32x15cm, it’s big enough to house anything from a mirrorless kit to a DSLR such as the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV or Nikon D810.

Most camera backpacks have a large open front and a divider system, but the Trafalgar has two separate compartments at the top and bottom. The lower section is accessed through a zipped opening on one side and is big enough to house a camera with a telephoto lens attached, or even a travel-size tripod up to 32cm. The top compartment has a tray and dividers, which can hold a body and a couple of lenses. However, you can configure the set-up to suit your photography.

Gillis London Trafalgar Rucksack – key features

Front compartment

On the front of the bag is a zipped pocket, designed to hold a 15in laptop. It’s also useful for storing items such as books, notepads, tablets and reflectors.

High- quality leather

The Gillis rucksack is made from high-quality buffalo leather with a vintage finish, and is REACH certified, making it environmentally friendly.

Adjustable shoulder straps

As you would expect, the straps on the Gillis London Rucksack are padded and fully adjustable.

Flexible dividers

The padded, quilted dividers are flexible, so they can be moulded around lenses.

Gillis London Trafalgar Rucksack – our verdict

When using my Fujifilm X system, I placed everything in the tray, slid it into the lower section and used the top part for storing everyday items. When shooting with my Canon system, I put the camera body and telephoto lens in the bottom part of the bag, and a selection of lenses in the top tray.

I love the classic styling of this bag and, more importantly, it’s comfortable to wear and carry. It functions as not only a camera bag, but also a general, carry-everywhere bag. And although it’s handcrafted from leather, it is competitively priced.

SCORE: 5 out of 5

About Gillis London

Founded in 2015, Gillis London currently has a range of more than 20 camera bags. At the smaller end is the Micro (£115), suitable for a mirrorless body and compact lens, while the Duffle Bag (£250) doubles up as a travel bag, and can fit two DSLR bodies and several lenses, as well as other kit for an overnight stay.