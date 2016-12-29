EDDYCAM SLiNG-1 wrist strap review

John Huxley tests out the EDDYCAM SLiNG-1 wrist strap

EDDYCAM SLiNG-1 at a glance:

Handmade from elk leather

Choice of colours available

Price from €99

Website: www.eddycam.com/en/SLiNGs

If you have ever used a wrist strap to carry your camera you may have found that the man-made materials they are usually made from can be quite harsh on your skin. Often they can cut into your skin and rub after a day’s use. Similarly, leather can be very tough and stiff. None of this is true of the EDDYCAM SLiNG-1.

Each EDDYCAM strap is handmade from elk leather; leather so soft that it feels almost like neoprene. Another advantage of soft leather is that it will become more comfortable to hold as it wears in through use. With wide, secure stitching and a nylon cord for easy attachment to a camera strap loop, the SLiNG-1 is as strong as it is soft. The embossed EDDYCAM elk logo is a lovely finishing touch to the strap’s exterior.

We tried the black version, although I have to say the black-natural contrast version is my favourite. This has a black exterior, with a natural tan leather finish on the inside of the strap, with tan stitching tying it all together. Brown-natural and all-natural versions are also available.

Obviously this isn’t a cheap camera wrist strap, but you do get a high-quality artisan product that should last a lifetime. If you have spent a small fortune on a classic-looking compact system camera, then the EDDYCAM SLiNG-1 wrist strap is a lovely accompaniment.

SCORE: 5 out of 5