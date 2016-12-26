Cullmann Sydney Pro Maxima 425+ camera bag review

Richard Sibley tests out the Cullmann Sydney Pro Maxima 425+ camera bag

Cullmann Sydney Pro Maxima 425+ camera bag at a glance:

Lightweight

rain cover supplied

Price: Around £60

Website: www.cullmann.de

Messenger bags are very popular, combining a modern style with all the pockets a photographer needs. There are myriad styles to choose from and the Sydney Pro Maxima 425+ from Cullmann is another new addition. Made from plastic materials, it’s nice and light even with the removable padded camera insert.

Two small straps allow the bag to be carried by hand, but a little padding on these would be a nice touch. The shoulder strap is made of the same hard-wearing nylon material as the straps and has a well- cushioned shoulder pad. But if you are short, or wear your bag higher on your side, I would advise trying before you buy, as the pad may not sit on your shoulder if the strap has been shortened too much.

All the zips have rubber finger loops for use when wearing gloves, and the one for the main compartment is weatherproof, which could save your equipment getting wet if you get caught in a shower. The bag isn’t entirely waterproof, but there is a rain cover supplied.

The caddy will hold an enthusiast-style DSLR camera or CSC with a small zoom attached. On either side there is room for two additional lenses up to around 24-70mm f/2.8 in size. Various pockets inside can be used to organise accessories, although I would have liked a secure zipped pocket. A padded rear compartment will hold a 13in laptop and a pocket on the back is perfect for documents or a tablet. A zipped side pocket and an elastic water-bottle pocket complete the exterior.

Overall Sydney Pro Maxima 425+ is a good messenger bag, but it could do with a few tweaks to be perfect. It does, however, represent good value for money.

SCORE: 3 out of 5