Cullmann Stockholm Maxima 235+ review

Andy Westlake tests the Cullmann Stockholm Maxima 235+ shoulder bag

Slimline shoulder bag

Grey fabric exterior

Price £45

I suspect most photographers own a bag for lugging around their full kit but such a thing can be overkill when all you’re carrying is a small camera plus a few other items. Cullmann’s Stockholm Maxima 235+ is the second smallest in a range of discreet slimline shoulder bags that are designed to take a camera, a tablet, and a few personal bits and bobs. But unlike many small bags, it still offers a decent level of protection, while not looking like a stereotypical camera bag.

Indeed, with its high-quality grey fabric exterior, the Stockholm Maxima manages to be both stylish and inconspicuous. Inside, it’s well padded and split into two sections with a soft-lined compartment to protect your kit. This will hold a compact camera or a small mirrorless model with a kit zoom attached, while on the other side there are internal pockets for personal items such as a phone or sunglasses. The dual-zipped lid opens away from your body to provide easy access while shielding the bag’s contents from unwelcome attention, and has a large mesh pocket for holding spare batteries, memory cards or filters.

An internal slip pocket provides protection for a tablet with a screen size of up to about 10in, and on the front there’s a zipped organiser pocket for a pen, a notebook, travel tickets and the like. Turn to the back and you’ll find a grab handle, along with a rain cover that packs away into its own zipped pocket. The wide seatbelt-style nylon shoulder strap is generously long with lots of scope for adjustment, and can be attached in a couple of different ways or removed entirely.

If you’re after a well-designed small bag to carry a bit more than just a camera, then the Stockholm Maxima 235+ ticks many of the right boxes.

SCORE: 4 out of 5