COOPH Field Jacket review

Michael Topham tries a stylish jacket specifically designed for photographers

COOPH Field Jacket at a glance:

Made from 100% Stotz EtaProof cotton fabric

Light, breathable construction

Large outer pockets

Price £356

Website www.cooph.com

Jackets made for photographers typically prioritise comfort and practicality ahead of fashion and style. To achieve all these things with one garment is a tall order, but that’s what photography apparel manufacturer Cooperative of Photography (COOPH) has set out to do with its new Field Jacket.

Made from the same waterproof and windproof Stotz EtaProof cotton fabric used for Second World War Hurricane pilots’ overalls, it has a light, breathable construction that feels neither bulky nor uncomfortable to wear. With four large exterior pockets at the front, two spacious inside lined pockets and a further hidden zippable pocket, there is so much space for storing your accessories, filters, wallet, keys, phone and other loose items that you won’t know what to do with it.

The generously sized lower pockets at the front are so big they can hold a 70-200mm f/2.8 telephoto zoom or a small CSC with a lens attached. The two-way movable open-end zip allows you to fasten the jacket as normal, but also open it to your desired length at the bottom to prevent the jacket riding up when you sit down. Although it’s not as thick as some winter jackets, it does a good job of keeping the wind and cold out, and offers excellent manoeuvrability while you’re shooting.

COOPH Field Jacket – key features

Sizes

Sizes range from small to extra, extra large. A size chart can be found on the company’s website.

Colours

The jacket is available in black, camel brown or dark denim blue.

Zip

There are poppers to keep the central seam shut and a two-way movable open-end zip.

COOPH Field Jacket – our verdict

COOPH has designed a photographer’s jacket that is not only practical and comfortable to wear, but one that looks the part too. It’s smart without being too formal and is beautifully crafted for photographers who want to look good while having their kit within reach. The price may put some off, but as with all the fine things in life you certainly get what you pay for.

SCORE: 5 out of 5

Also in the range

COOPH also produces a range of photography-related apparel, including gloves, hats, shirts, hoodies and T-shirts for both male and female photographers. If the Field Jacket is beyond your budget, but you fancy stylish clothing designed with photographers in mind, we’d recommend COOPH’s shirts, which feature a lens-cleaning cloth sewn on the inside.