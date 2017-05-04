COOPH Card Holder Original review

Michael Topham puts the COOPH Card Holder Original to the test

COOPH Card Holder Original at a glance:

Slimline

Available in black or tan

Price: £58

Website: www.cooph.com

If you’re like me and have a dog-eared wallet that needs replacing, you might find yourself looking for a new one that caters for both your day-to-day and photography needs. Apparel manufacturer Cooperative of Photography (COOPH) thinks it has come up with the perfect answer by creating the Card Holder Original – a slimline wallet made from Italian vegetable-tanned leather designed to keep your SD media and credit cards safe and secure.

Available in black or tan, the card holder offers a pair of pockets that you can slip your credit cards into, behind which you’ll find a larger pocket in which to slip in a few bank notes. It’s not the type of wallet that’s good for loose change though, as there’s no zipped compartment to prevent coins from slipping out. On the opposite side there’s another large pocket on top of which are four SD card pockets. These pockets might look like they’re designed to accept SD cards sideways, but they actually fit best lengthways, easily allowing you to identify one card from another. To prevent touching the contacts of a card I found it best to push the top of the card into the pocket rather than the other way round and the SD cards I inserted were a good tight fit, providing reassurance they wouldn’t slip out.

The COOPH card holder isn’t a replacement for a dedicated memory-card wallet, but if you sometimes find yourself in need of quickly pulling out a spare memory card from your pocket, and you like the idea of being able to stash a few cards somewhere safe until you get home, you might find this quite a useful accessory to own.

SCORE: 3.5 out of 5