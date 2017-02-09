Case Logic Reflexion small cross-body bag review

Richard Sibley takes a look at the Case Logic Reflexion small cross-body bag

Case Logic Reflexion small cross-body bag at a glance:

Suitable for an entry-level or enthusiast DSLR

Holds a 10in tablet

Price: around £50

Website: www.caselogic.com

Proving that camera bags don’t have to be a boring shade of grey or black, the Case Logic Reflexion range comes in a more vibrant array of colours. Inside is a removable pouch that will hold an entry-level or enthusiast DSLR with a kit lens attached, with room for another smaller lens. The top of the pouch has a drawstring to help keep the contents secure and dust free. This makes it easy to use as either an everyday shoulder bag, or to pop the camera pouch in, undo the drawstring, and turn it into a camera bag. The main compartment has a chunky and very strong zip, and the top has metal rods to keep its shape. In addition, the base is thick rubber to protect the contents of the bag.

Also included is a padded pocket that will hold an Apple iPad or other 10in tablet. A shallower zipped pocket on the inside seems like an ideal place to keep a few pens, or possibly sensor-cleaning swabs. The front flap of the bag has a useful zipped pocket, while a larger zipped pouch under the flap opens to reveal another zipped pocket, and two smaller pockets that are perfect for memory cards or batteries. Finally, there are two elasticated pockets on either side.

As it is meant to be a cross-body bag, the strap is angled and fixed to the side of the bag, rather than the top. The bag is then slung across one shoulder and across the body. You can hang it from one shoulder, but it is a little awkward.

Overall, this is an extremely well made bag at an affordable price. It may not have all the bells and whistles of more expensive camera bags, but its size and functionality make it perfect for everyday use.

SCORE: 4 out of 5