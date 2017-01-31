Case Logic Kontrast DSLR Shoulder Bag review

Richard Sibley puts the Case Logic Kontrast DSLR Shoulder Bag to the test

Case Logic Kontrast DSLR Shoulder Bag at a glance

Good value

Removable shoulder strap

Price: £49.99

Website: www.caselogic.com

If you are in the market for a good value but secure bag for a small DSLR kit, then the Case Logic Kontrast DSLR Shoulder Bag may be exactly what you need. As with the other Case Logic camera bags we have reviewed recently, the Kontrast Shoulder has a simple design, but is extremely well made.

Thick, ridged padding secures the main compartment. Inside, there is a simple array of dividers that allows an entry-level or enthusiast-size DSLR to be stowed with a kit or similarly sized lens attached, in what Case Logic calls a ‘hammock’. Beside this, a divider allows a further two lenses, around the size of a 24-70mm f/2.8, or some additional accessories to be packed.

The lid of the case has an internal zipped pocket, which is perfect for essential items, from keys to memory cards, while a zipped front pouch has two internal pockets suitable for batteries and a charger. Finally, there are pockets on either side of the case.

In use, the bag is functional rather than flashy. It does the job it was designed to do very well, with some nice touches, such as a comfortable removable shoulder strap and easy-to-use Paracord ties on the zips. Finally, a solid rubber-effect bottom allows the bag to stand freely when placed on the ground, without the need to worry whether the ground is damp.

SCORE: 4 out of 5