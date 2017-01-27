Cascable 2 iOS app review

Richard Sibley tests a multi-brand Wi-Fi remote control app

Cascable 2 iOS app at a glance

Wi-Fi remote control app for Apple devices

Cross-brand compatible

Built-in editing

Free with additional purchases

Website: www.cascable.se

Over the past few years, it has become increasingly common for photographers to use more than one brand of camera. As a result, you can end up with numerous Wi-Fi control apps on your phone. Cascable 2 reduces the number you need by offering a universal app for Canon, Nikon, Olympus and Sony cameras.

Setting up the app is straightforward, with comprehensive instructions included on how to pair your iPhone to your camera. A full list of compatible cameras is available online at cascable.se/help/compatibility.

Once connected, a full range of exposure features is on offer. A live view is presented in the centre of the screen and it is possible to adjust the aperture, shutter speed, exposure compensation, shooting rate, ISO sensitivity and white balance. Usefully, you can also set the focus area using the iPhone’s screen.

But this is just the start. A Neutral Density Filter Calculator is built in, while a Sharp Stars tool calculates the longest shutter speed that can be used while avoiding star trails. Focus Peaking is also available and there is a range of add-on features for purchase.

Cascable 2 iOS app – key features

Photo Access

Images saved to the phone, and in some cases, images on the camera can be accessed

Raw and JPEG

This allows you to copy raw, JPEG or both files to your camera when you take an image

Settings Menu

With this menu, Night Mode, Focus Peaking, Photo Review and raw+JPEG settings can be accessed

Cascable 2 iOS app – our verdict

On its own, the Cascable 2 app does little more than most proprietary apps, but it does have some useful extra tools. I was able to use the app with Sony RX100 IV and Sony A7R cameras, while technical editor Andy Westlake has used it with an Olympus OM-D E-M5 II. The option to add the Remote Control for interval timer and exposure bracketing, and the ability to manage raw files with the Photo Management feature take the app to the next level. With this in mind, I would try out the free version, but to get the most from the app you will need to buy the full version for £18.99.

SCORE: 4 out of 5

Cascable Add-ons

Remote Control £7.99

Photo Management £7.99

Night Mode £7.99

Full Version £18.99

While the Cascable app is free to download from the Apple App Store, to make the most of it you will need to add some extra features. Of these, the most useful is the Remote Control package. This adds an intervalometer, exposure bracketing and self-timers to the app, which is perfect for time-lapse shooting, HDR creation and just making sure that the camera doesn’t move when you are taking the shot. Night Mode is simply an inverted colour scheme, with a black rather than white background, so that your phone isn’t too bright when using the app at night. However, at £7.99, it is an expensive addition. Finally, Photo Management allows the user to view raw files and carry out basic editing, as well as export them to compatible iPhone apps, such as Adobe Photoshop Lightroom Mobile. Purchasing the full version for £18.99 adds all three additional modes.