About Amateur Photographer

Amateur Photographer is the world’s oldest consumer weekly photographic magazine, first published in October 1884. Since then, AP (as it is affectionately known to its readers) has been the bible for both amateur and professional photo-enthusiasts around the world. It has helped generations of photographers to improve their skills.

Look out for AP in your newsagent on sale EVERY week, so it’s always the first with the latest news and reviews on cameras and equipment as well as the largest and most up-to-date marketplace for buyers and sellers.

Amateur Photographer magazine is also available in digital format, for your iPad or mobile device: in iTunes, Kindle, Nook, Google Play and Zinio.

Example pages from AP:

Nigel Atherton

Group Editor

Nigel studied photography at Plymouth College of Art & Design and the University of Westminster and worked as a professional photographer before joining Amateur Photographer magazine in 1994.

He was appointed editor of What Digital Camera in 2002, and Group Editor of the IPC Media photography portfolio (including Amateur Photographer, What Digital Camera and Photo Technique) in 2013.

He has also written and edited several books on photography.



Geoff Harris



Deputy Editor

Geoff is the Deputy Editor of AP and a veteran photography journalist with over 20 years magazine experience. He is the former editor of Digital Camera and PhotoPlus magazines, and is also a keen photographer in its own right. Geoff reached the finals of the 2016 Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year competition, and also runs a successful wedding and portrait photography business in his spare time.

Tracy Calder

Technique Editor



Tracy has more than 15 years of experience in the photo magazine industry, including two as editor of Outdoor Photography magazine. She has written numerous photography books, including one on close-up and macro photography (her specialist subject). Tracy’s work has appeared in more than 20 consumer magazines, as well as on the walls of The Photographers’ Gallery and The National Portrait Gallery in London. In 2009 she embarked on a mission to visit and photograph all 7,749 islands in Britain – the current figure stands at 486. She joined the AP team as Technique Editor in September 2016.

Andy Westlake

Technical Editor



After a first career in scientific research at Oxford and Leicester universities, Andy changed tack entirely in 2007, and joined the Digital Photography Review website (www.dpreview.com). Initially he was responsible for introducing lens reviews to the site, co-designing a new testing system and graphical data display widget, before branching out to writing camera reviews too.

Andy joined Amateur Photographer in 2014, and as technical editor is responsible for reviews of the huge number of cameras, lenses and photographic accessories that come through our door. In his free time he has a bad habit of buying old cameras and lenses on eBay purely because they look pretty.

Michael Topham

Deputy Technical Editor



Michael pursued his passion for photography by studying Photography Editorial and Advertising at the University of Gloucestershire. He obtained his First-class honours degree in 2007 before working across several photography publications at Bauer Media, working his way up to Technical Editor. He joined the What Digital Camera team in 2012 as Technical Writer, before transferring across to Amateur Photographer magazine in 2014 as Deputy Technical Editor.

His day-to-day job involves writing camera, lens and accessory reviews for the magazine and regularly attends manufacturers press conferences to gain further knowledge about future releases and innovations. Michael works closely with colleague and Technical Editor Andy Westlake to plan and schedule reviews, first looks, field tests and all things technical throughout the magazine and across the website.