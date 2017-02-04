Panasonic has simplified its line-up in a bid to make it easier for consumers to understand the differences between the old and the new
Amateur Photographer Digital Version 4 February 2017
In this issue Michael Topham takes a first look at Fujifilm X-T20, while Andy Westlake gets hands-on with Fujifilm X100F and monthly Buyers Guide
Case Logic Kontrast DSLR Shoulder Bag review
Richard Sibley puts the Case Logic Kontrast DSLR Shoulder Bag to the test
Poll – Do you print your images at home?
Do you print your images at home? Take part and vote on this week's poll
Final call for Pink Lady Food photo entries
The Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2017 competition is calling for final entries before the contest closes on February 5th
Hasselblad appoints new CEO
Hasselblad, the leading manufacturer of medium format cameras have announced that CEO, Perry Oosting, will step down from his role by the end of this month
Martin Parr to receive Outstanding Contribution to Photography award
Magnum president Martin Parr is set to receive the Outstanding Contribution to Photography award at this year's Sony World Photo awards
Liverpool’s Bluecoat celebrates 300 years with art and photography
Yoko Ono, courtesy of Sheridon Davies To celebrate their 300th anniversary, Liverpool’s Bluecoat contemporary arts centre is hosting a special exhibition from 4th February, featuring 100 of their alumni artists…
Park Cameras offering £500 trade-in offer on Fujifilm GFX 50S pre-orders
Park Cameras has announced that it will be offering its customers a bonus of up to £500 when they trade in an older medium format camera or full-frame DSLR
Societies’ Photographer of the Year 2016 unveiled
Maltese photographer Darrin Zammit Lupi has beaten over 10,000 other entrants to be crowned the Societies’ Photographer of the Year for 2016
Panasonic GX800 vs Panasonic GF7
Panasonic has simplified its line-up in a bid to make it easier for consumers to understand the differences between the old and the new
Amateur Photographer Digital Version 4 February 2017
In this issue Michael Topham takes a first look at Fujifilm X-T20, while Andy Westlake gets hands-on with Fujifilm X100F and monthly Buyers Guide
Case Logic Kontrast DSLR Shoulder Bag review
Richard Sibley puts the Case Logic Kontrast DSLR Shoulder Bag to the test
Poll – Do you print your images at home?
Do you print your images at home? Take part and vote on this week's poll
Final call for Pink Lady Food photo entries
The Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2017 competition is calling for final entries before the contest closes on February 5th
Fujifilm X100F review: hands-on first look
Andy Westlake takes examines the fourth generation of Fujifilm's classic fixed-lens compact
Fujifilm X-T20 review: Hands on first look
We take a closer look at Fujifilm's latest arrival in its popular X-T series
Fujifilm GFX 50S: Hands on first look
We take a first look at Fujifilm's GFX 50S mirrorless medium format camera
Leica M10 review: hands on first look
Michael Topham samples Leica’s latest addition to its legendary M-system and reveals what's new
HandeVision Ibelux 40mm f/0.85 review
Michael Topham finds out if this super-fast prime is a good choice for mirrorless users
Quick tips: Photographing decay
In today's Quick Tips, we take a look at an often-overlooked aesthetic subject: decay. This winter, from abandoned…
Expert tips for creative low-light shooting
Creative low-light shooting is a challenge, but can be very rewarding. Three top pros from popular genres share…
Quick tips: Shooting translucent objects close up
In this edition of Quick Tips, we take a look at shooting translucent objects right up close
The stories behind some of Terry O’Neill’s best portraits
Terry O’Neill’s new book Every Picture Tells A Story showcases many of his most famous portraits and the stories behind…
Interview: Gideon Knight, Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2016
In October last year, the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2016 was announced as Gideon Knight. He talks to…
A town without children: Photographing the 1966 Aberfan disaster
In 1966, American photojournalist I.C. Rapoport travelled to Aberfan to document the aftermath of the catastrophic disaster which had taken…
Quick tips: Lead-in lines
In today's quick tips, we look at a classical compositional element - lead-in lines
Quick tips: Indoor light trails
In today's quick tips, we're looking at creative uses for light trails from the comfort of your own…
Quick tips: Mindful photography
In today's Quick Tips, we're thinking about keeping our mind in the present when we shoot
Quick tips: Use a beanbag
In today's Quick Tips, we look at the diminutive alternative to the trusty tripod - the beanbag. What's…
Quick tips: Explore every angle
In today's Quick Tips, we look at getting the most out of a shot - exploring every angle