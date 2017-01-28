This year's Big Garden Birdwatch is kicking off tomorrow, until the end of the weekend. Here are some tips for getting prepared
Latest articles
Cascable 2 iOS app review
Richard Sibley tests a multi-brand Wi-Fi remote control app
What is the future of the selfie?
A report has explored what might lie in store for the future of the selfie and discovered that there might be more applications than one might expect, going forward
Ricoh Imaging unveils the Pentax KP
Ricoh Imaging have lifted the lid on a fresh addition to their DSLR line-up, the Pentax KP - featuring ISO of up to 819,200
FREE DSLR video workshops at Pinewood Studios with The Video Mode
Master the basics of DLSR video or take your existing skills to the next level with one of two free workshops, taking place at the legendary Pinewood Studios this February,…
Quick tips: Lead-in lines
In today's quick tips, we look at a classical compositional element - lead-in lines
Artisan Obscura soft releases review
Michael Topham tests the Artisan Obscura soft releases
Poll – Have you ever used a hand held light source for your pictures?
Take part and vote on this week's poll - Have you ever used a hand held light source for your pictures?
Digital Version Amateur Photographer 28 January 2017
In the Amateur Photographer digital issue dated 28 January 2017 Michael Topham takes a first look at the Leica M10
The stories behind some of Terry O’Neill’s best portraits
Terry O’Neill’s new book Every Picture Tells A Story showcases many of his most famous portraits and the stories behind them. He spoke to Steve Fairclough about his stellar career…
Quick tips: Indoor light trails
In today's quick tips, we're looking at creative uses for light trails from the comfort of your own home
Latest articles
Quick tips: Preparing for the Big Garden Birdwatch
This year's Big Garden Birdwatch is kicking off tomorrow, until the end of the weekend. Here are some tips for getting prepared
Cascable 2 iOS app review
Richard Sibley tests a multi-brand Wi-Fi remote control app
What is the future of the selfie?
A report has explored what might lie in store for the future of the selfie and discovered that there might be more applications than one might expect, going forward
Ricoh Imaging unveils the Pentax KP
Ricoh Imaging have lifted the lid on a fresh addition to their DSLR line-up, the Pentax KP - featuring ISO of up to 819,200
FREE DSLR video workshops at Pinewood Studios with The Video Mode
Master the basics of DLSR video or take your existing skills to the next level with one of two free workshops, taking place at the legendary Pinewood Studios this February,…
Quick tips: Lead-in lines
In today's quick tips, we look at a classical compositional element - lead-in lines
Artisan Obscura soft releases review
Michael Topham tests the Artisan Obscura soft releases
Poll – Have you ever used a hand held light source for your pictures?
Take part and vote on this week's poll - Have you ever used a hand held light source for your pictures?
Digital Version Amateur Photographer 28 January 2017
In the Amateur Photographer digital issue dated 28 January 2017 Michael Topham takes a first look at the Leica M10
The stories behind some of Terry O’Neill’s best portraits
Terry O’Neill’s new book Every Picture Tells A Story showcases many of his most famous portraits and the stories behind them. He spoke to Steve Fairclough about his stellar career…
Equipment reviews
Fujifilm X100F review: hands-on first look
Andy Westlake takes examines the fourth generation of Fujifilm's classic fixed-lens compact
Fujifilm X-T20 review: Hands on first look
We take a closer look at Fujifilm's latest arrival in its popular X-T series
Fujifilm GFX 50S: Hands on first look
We take a first look at Fujifilm's GFX 50S mirrorless medium format camera
Leica M10 review: hands on first look
Michael Topham samples Leica’s latest addition to its legendary M-system and reveals what's new
HandeVision Ibelux 40mm f/0.85 review
Michael Topham finds out if this super-fast prime is a good choice for mirrorless users
Camera skills
Quick tips: Photographing decay
In today's Quick Tips, we take a look at an often-overlooked aesthetic subject: decay. This winter, from abandoned…
Expert tips for creative low-light shooting
Creative low-light shooting is a challenge, but can be very rewarding. Three top pros from popular genres share…
Quick tips: Shooting translucent objects close up
In this edition of Quick Tips, we take a look at shooting translucent objects right up close
Interviews
Interview: Gideon Knight, Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2016
In October last year, the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2016 was announced as Gideon Knight. He talks to…
A town without children: Photographing the 1966 Aberfan disaster
In 1966, American photojournalist I.C. Rapoport travelled to Aberfan to document the aftermath of the catastrophic disaster which had taken…
Going for gold: Pete Reed interview
In between being a three-times Olympic gold-medal winner and Royal Navy officer, Pete Reed is a keen photographer. Geoff Harris…
Expert advice
Quick tips: Mindful photography
In today's Quick Tips, we're thinking about keeping our mind in the present when we shoot
Quick tips: Use a beanbag
In today's Quick Tips, we look at the diminutive alternative to the trusty tripod - the beanbag. What's…
Quick tips: Explore every angle
In today's Quick Tips, we look at getting the most out of a shot - exploring every angle
7 ways to boost your camera for free
Fancy a better camera without spending a penny? There are countless ways to give your current camera a…
How to get the most out of photographing autumn
Fancy photographing autumnal scenes? Here are a few things to think about to help you get the most…