In between being a three-times Olympic gold-medal winner and Royal Navy officer, Pete Reed is a keen photographer. Geoff Harris catches up with him for a chat
Amateur Filmmaker of the Year: Round 3, ‘People’ is now open!
The third round of our AFOY 2017 competition is now open, with the theme of 'People'
Digital Version Amateur Photographer 7 January 2017
In the digital version Amateur Photographer 7 January 2017 Sigma’s latest wideangle zoom promises zero distortion. We put it through its paces to find out whether the claims stand up…
COOPH Field Jacket review
Michael Topham tries a stylish jacket specifically designed for photographers
EDDYCAM SLiNG-1 wrist strap review
John Huxley tests out the EDDYCAM SLiNG-1 wrist strap
Digital version Amateur Photographer 31 December 2016
In the digital version Amateur Photographer 31 December 2016 Matt Golowczynski puts the Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ2000
Cullmann Sydney Pro Maxima 425+ camera bag review
Richard Sibley tests out the Cullmann Sydney Pro Maxima 425+ camera bag
Nature and nurture: Art Wolfe on his approach to photography
It's with good reason that Art Wolfe is considered one of the world's most pre-eminent nature photographers. He talks to Oliver Atwell about his approach to photography and discusses his…
Kenro Karoo Ultimate Travel tripod kit review
Richard Sibley tests a flexible tripod kit that’s great value
USA Landscape Photographer of the Year
The USA Landscape Photographer of the Year reveals the country’s vast and sublime geography
Shooting punk: Adrian Boot talks about his career
Since the 1970s, Adrian Boot has photographed famous musicians, including the superstars of punk, reggae and rock. He spoke to Steve Fairclough about his career and his new exhibition of…
Going for gold: Pete Reed interview
Equipment reviews
Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II review
Andy Westlake tests Olympus’s new super-fast flagship in our detailed review
Canon EOS M5 review
Andy Westlake reviews Canon's mirrorless camera for enthusiasts
Sigma 12-24mm f/4 DG HSM Art review
Michael Topham puts Sigma's latest ultra wide-angle zoom through its paces
Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V Review
Michael Topham reviews Sony's latest premium pocket compact in the RX100-series
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Review
Does the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV offer enough to entice existing 5D-series users as well as newcomers to full-frame?…
Camera skills
Quick tips: Photographing decay
In today's Quick Tips, we take a look at an often-overlooked aesthetic subject: decay. This winter, from abandoned…
Expert tips for creative low-light shooting
Creative low-light shooting is a challenge, but can be very rewarding. Three top pros from popular genres share…
Quick tips: Shooting translucent objects close up
In this edition of Quick Tips, we take a look at shooting translucent objects right up close
Interviews
Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year: Ian Cameron interview
Earlier this year, Ian Cameron was crowned 2015 Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year. Here he recounts the stories behind…
Will Burrard-Lucas: How to get close to wildlife
Will Burrard-Lucas can get close to wildlife thanks to his wideangle style plus the BeetleCam and camera traps he has…
Mick Rock interview: Shooting David Bowie portraits
Mick Rock has been photographing the world’s biggest rock stars for more than 40 years. He spoke to Steve Fairclough…
Expert advice
Quick tips: Mindful photography
In today's Quick Tips, we're thinking about keeping our mind in the present when we shoot
Quick Tips: Cold-weather photography
As the weather is turning, today's Quick Tips is all about the cold. How do you protect your…
Quick tips: Use a beanbag
In today's Quick Tips, we look at the diminutive alternative to the trusty tripod - the beanbag. What's…
Quick tips: Explore every angle
In today's Quick Tips, we look at getting the most out of a shot - exploring every angle
7 ways to boost your camera for free
Fancy a better camera without spending a penny? There are countless ways to give your current camera a…