Panasonic has simplified its line-up in a bid to make it easier for consumers to understand the differences between the old and the new
Photo insight with Guy Edwardes: Orca and Eider Duck
Nature photographer Guy Edwardes tells the story behind his image of a killer whale pursuing its prey in the waters of the Shetland Islands
Digital Version Amateur Photographer 11 February 2017
In the digital Version Amateur Photographer 11 February 2017 Michael Topham puts the Sigma 500mm f/4 DG OS HSM Sport lens through its wildlife paces and Andy Westlake tests the…
Cullmann Smartpano 360CP review
Andy Westlake tests a motorised device for perfect panoramas
APOY 2017
It's nearly that time of year to enter APOY 2017 details to be announced March
Guide to digiscoping
If you're a birder hoping to record a rare species, or a photographer looking to broaden your creativity, a spotting scope could be handy, says Paul Hackett
Shoot the Lake District with Jessops
The latest addition to Jessops Academy experiences invites customers to visit - and shoot - the Lake District
Fujifilm to launch Professional Service Scheme
Alongside the Fujifilm GFX 50S, the camera manufacturer has rolled out plans to launch a European service scheme for pro photographers
Google RAISR uses machine learning to sharpen your images
Ever searching for fresh applications for its machine-learning capabilities, Google has turned its attention to what was once the preserve of science fiction fancy – intelligent upsampling
Martin Parr to receive Outstanding Contribution to Photography award
Magnum president Martin Parr is set to receive the Outstanding Contribution to Photography award at this year's Sony World Photo awards
Liverpool’s Bluecoat celebrates 300 years with art and photography
Yoko Ono, courtesy of Sheridon Davies To celebrate their 300th anniversary, Liverpool’s Bluecoat contemporary arts centre is hosting a special exhibition from 4th February, featuring 100 of their alumni artists…
Fujifilm X100F review: hands-on first look
Andy Westlake takes examines the fourth generation of Fujifilm's classic fixed-lens compact
Fujifilm X-T20 review: Hands on first look
We take a closer look at Fujifilm's latest arrival in its popular X-T series
Fujifilm GFX 50S: Hands on first look
We take a first look at Fujifilm's GFX 50S mirrorless medium format camera
Leica M10 review: hands on first look
Michael Topham samples Leica’s latest addition to its legendary M-system and reveals what's new
HandeVision Ibelux 40mm f/0.85 review
Michael Topham finds out if this super-fast prime is a good choice for mirrorless users
Quick tips: Photographing decay
In today's Quick Tips, we take a look at an often-overlooked aesthetic subject: decay. This winter, from abandoned…
Expert tips for creative low-light shooting
Creative low-light shooting is a challenge, but can be very rewarding. Three top pros from popular genres share…
Quick tips: Shooting translucent objects close up
In this edition of Quick Tips, we take a look at shooting translucent objects right up close
The stories behind some of Terry O’Neill’s best portraits
Terry O’Neill’s new book Every Picture Tells A Story showcases many of his most famous portraits and the stories behind…
Interview: Gideon Knight, Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2016
In October last year, the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2016 was announced as Gideon Knight. He talks to…
A town without children: Photographing the 1966 Aberfan disaster
In 1966, American photojournalist I.C. Rapoport travelled to Aberfan to document the aftermath of the catastrophic disaster which had taken…
Quick tips: Lead-in lines
In today's quick tips, we look at a classical compositional element - lead-in lines
Quick tips: Indoor light trails
In today's quick tips, we're looking at creative uses for light trails from the comfort of your own…
Quick tips: Mindful photography
In today's Quick Tips, we're thinking about keeping our mind in the present when we shoot
Quick tips: Use a beanbag
In today's Quick Tips, we look at the diminutive alternative to the trusty tripod - the beanbag. What's…
Quick tips: Explore every angle
In today's Quick Tips, we look at getting the most out of a shot - exploring every angle